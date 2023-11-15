Otti Probes Admission Racketeering Allegation In Abia Nursing Schools

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has set up a special committee to look into the allegations of manipulation of results and other issues as raised by the students of the state-owned nursing schools after their just concluded Preliminary Test Sessions (PTS).

This is in line with his administration’s commitment to transparently address complaints arising from the said exam.

Advertisement

The Senior Special Assistant to Abia State Governor on Public Communications, Dodoh Okafor said this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

In the statement, the government has urged students who were directly involved in the examinations and are convinced that standard procedures were sabotaged to send their petitions to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor for proper investigation.

The statement further warned that all petitions must be received before Friday, 17th November, 2023 for proper consideration.

It said, “In line with the commitment of the present administration in the state to transparently and holistically address the complaints arising from the just concluded Preliminary Test Sessions (PTS) examinations into the state-owned nursing schools, Dr. Alex C. Otti, has set up a special committee to look into the allegations of manipulation of results and other protest issues as raised by the students.

Advertisement

“Sequel to the above, the State Government invites students who were directly involved in the examinations and associated processes and are convinced that standard procedures were deliberately sabotaged to quickly send their petitions to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor for proper investigations and other necessary administrative actions.

“The Government wishes to assure members of the general public and interested observers that there will be no sacred cows and no allegation would be swept under the carpet.

“Kindly note that all petitions must be received before close of business on Friday, 17th November, 2023 for proper consideration”.

Recall that some Students of Abia State school of Nursing Amachara and Federal Medical Centre Umuahia staged a protest alleging that the results of their Preliminary Training School, Examination were manipulated by the authorities.

The students who protested to FLO FM office in Umuahia called for the cancellation of the PTS Examination for School of Nursing Amachara and FMC.