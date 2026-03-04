Otti Seeks JTF Operational Base In Abia To Combat Criminality

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has requested that the Commander of the Joint Task Force, South-South, Operations Delta Safe to establish an operational base of the Task Force in Abia State, assuring that he would provide accommodation for it.

The reason for the request, according to the Governor, is to rid Abia State, theSoutheast, and the entire Niger Delta of crime and criminality.

Governor Otti made the request on Tuesday night, March 3rd, while receiving in audience, a delegation of the new Commander, Joint Task Force – South South, Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Ladipo, in his office.

Governor Otti noted that the officer is experienced and understands the dynamics of the operations of the criminals who are involve in crude oil theft.

“Like Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (Special Adviser on Security) had indicated clearly, you are a professional and we have no doubt that we will work together to rid this place of crime and criminality.

“Once you understand how they operate, stopping them in their tracks becomes easier than when you don’t even understand,” Gov. Otti stated.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to support you and your team. Sometimes, we think Yenegoa is too far, but of course nowhere is far.

“So, your operational base is also there. So, what we’ll probably be asking for is for you to have a base here. While you have your headquarters in Yenegoa,

“I will provide accommodation and everything that will be required for you to establish a base here. Particularly in Ukwa West where we have oil in the State. That’s the major local government where we have oil,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti appreciated the fact that the team launched an operation during the Yuletide that Abia State and the entire Southeast felt the impact as everywhere was calm and peaceful.

Earlier, the Commander, Joint Task Force – South South, Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Ladipo said that he came to introduce himself to the Governor as the new commander of the Joint Task Force.

He noted that the Joint Task Force of Operations Delta Safe comprises States where oil are produced, and informed the Governor that their mandate is to protect oil and gas installations and fight against crude oil theft.

“And the Joint Task Force covers all the Niger Delta States, including Abia, Imo, and Anambra. Basically, where all the oil from this country is being produced or channeled for the country.

“The mandate of the JTF is the protection of all oil and gas infrastructure, to stop crude oil theft and bunkering. And to protect lives and properties.

“Now, the crude oil theft is no more on the pipelines. We have more theft on the wellheads. Every crime is dynamic. Today, we have them mixing chemicals with the crude to produce engine oil. They also produce diesel. Though the process is not a complete process.

“So, you see people’s cars are being destroyed, generators are being destroyed. So, we are going after crude oil thefts,” he stated.