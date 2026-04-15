Otti Seeks Stronger Partnership With Surveyors To Drive Economic Growth

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The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has affirmed his readiness to partner with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers to boost real estate development and economic growth in the state.

Otti made this known on Tuesday, at Government House, Umuahia, while hosting the leadership of the institution, led by its President and Chairman of the Council, ESV. Chief Victor Alonge, who are in the state for their 2026 annual conference.

Speaking at the event, the governor, noted that his administration aligns itself with individuals and organisations that share its vision for development.

“We see ourselves as partners with institutions and individuals who share our vision for a better society.

“We have worked closely with your members in Abia, and we intend to strengthen that relationship,” Otti said.

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He stated that the ongoing reforms and projects within the real estate sector would require the involvement of estate surveyors and valuers.

“There are ongoing developments in the real estate sector that will require your expertise.

“This presents an opportunity for us to deepen our relationship and work more closely together,” he said.

The Governor, commended the institution for choosing Abia as host for its annual conference and general meeting, assuring members of a conducive environment.

He disclosed his plans to establish a five-star hotel in Umuahia to improve accommodation for visitors and organisations hosting events in the state.

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The President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Dr. Victor Alonge, said the institution was in Abia for its 2026 annual conference, noting that the state is hosting the event for the first time.

“This is the first time the state is hosting the annual conference and we are pleased it is happening under Govt. Otti’s leadership,” he stated.

He commended the governor, for his financial and logistical support, and also his amiable working relationship with members of the profession in the state.

Alonge noted that members of the institution have contributed to the state’s development in areas such as land administration, asset management, housing, and project development.

He praised the governor’s policies, noting that they have enhanced the states economy.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, Commissioners for Housing, Lands and Survey, Agriculture, and other top government officials.