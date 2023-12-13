Otti Signs Aba Development Authority Bill Into Law

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has signed the Greater Aba Development Authority and Other Related Matters Bill which was passed by the 8th Abia State House of Assembly led by the speaker Rt. Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa.

Otti disclosed the signing of the bill on Monday night in his country home in Umuru-Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The governor described the new law as being in tandem with the rebuilding agenda of his administration.

He said that the new law would be aimed at facilitating socio-economic development in Aba and the state at large.

Otti stated that, “Everyone, who had followed the process of the campaign and election would remember that we had said that we need a special focus on Aba, which is the commercial nerve center of the state

“Aba combines what many cities have individually. It is not just a commercial zone, it is an industrial hub.

“When you see us investing heavily on infrastructure renewal in Aba, it is because we recognise the potentials that Aba has.” Otti said

Otti posited that his government is poised to transform Aba through combining the industrial hub and technological hub that it would build.

He restated his administration’s commitment to improving the state’s rating on ease of doing business, adding that this would attract more investors to the state.

The Abia Chief Executive commended the State House of Assembly for being resourceful and industrious in its legislative assignment and lauded them “for a job well done” in passing the bill.