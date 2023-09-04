Otti Suspends Abia Govt House Driver For Hitting Okada Rider, Orders Investigation

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has ordered the immediate suspension of a Government House driver, who was involved in an accident with an Okada rider in Ohafia, on Sunday, pending investigation.

A Government House statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, said the investigation will be conducted with a view to establishing the culpability or otherwise of the driver.

Governor Otti also directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, to follow up and ensure that the injured Okada rider, Orji Felix, received the best medical attention possible at no expense to him or his family.

Onyebuchi Steven, the driver of a Toyota Hilux pick-up, reportedly collided with the Okada rider, Felix, who had just picked up a passenger by the road side and was about riding off.

The incident happened by Old Soldier Junction and both rider and passenger were promptly evacuated to a hospital near the scene of the accident.

While the passenger was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital in Ohafia and discharged, Felix, according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, suffered multiple fractures on his left leg and right arm.

The 18-year-old Okada rider was subsequently evacuated in an ambulance from Ohafia to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, after he was attended to by Dr. Okoronkwo, who applied first aid on him and bandaged his injured leg and arm.

Felix is currently admitted at the Crowther Ward, FMC, where he is recuperating. Nurses on duty, as at Sunday night, described his condition as “very stable”.