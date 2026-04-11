Otti Targets Economic Expansion, Infrastructure Upgrade In Umuahia

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The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has disclosed his plans to reposition Umuahia in his administration, through infrastructural development and economic expansion.

Otti made this known on Friday, at the Umuahia Township Stadium during a Grand Civil Reception organised in his honour by the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, comprising Umuahia North, Umuahia South, and Ikwuano Local Government Areas.

He noted that his administration has a clear vision for the State Capital and the focus is on infrastructural development and economic expansion to achieve it.

“The transformation of Umuahia has only just begun, we already have a clear vision of what we want the city to become.

“We are not trying to reshape Umuahia after any other place, our goal is to build it to reflect its own identity,” he said.

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The governor stressed that his admission is focused on completing ongoing projects such as the Umuahia Stadium and the Amachara Specialist Hospital.

He disclosed his plans to establish a five-star hotel in Umuahia, noting that the project would boost tourism, investment, and business activities.

He assured residents that the ongoing reforms would bring permanent changes, adding that the state has moved beyond past setbacks.

“By the time we are done, Umuahia will not remain the same. Once good governance is firmly established and people’s dignity restored, there will be no desire to return to the past,” he stated.

He further described leadership as a responsibility anchored on stewardship and service to the people.

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“Leadership, for us, is about stewardship. Once you remove stewardship, it becomes self-interest.

“We must always remain guided by principle,” he added.

Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Augustine Okezie, praised the Governor’s efforts, noting that his adminstration has renewed hope and confidence in governance.

Mayor of Umuahia South, Chinedum Enwereuzo, described the level of development across the constituency as the highest ever seen and pledged continued support for the administration.

National Secretary of the Labour Party, Darlington Nwokocha, while welcoming former federal legislator, Chief Oluchi Ibeji, and his supporters into the party, assured them of fairness and equal opportunities.

Ibeji in his remarks, praised the governor’s leadership, saying it has restored hope to the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia and pledged continued political support.

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Stakeholders including Uzodinma Okpara, Monday Ubani, Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi and Victor Ikeji and other prominent individuals commended the Governor Otti, for his development progress, especially in infrastructure, healthcare, and social welfare.