Otti To Mark ABSU Convocation With Project Inaugurations

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Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, will commission major projects at Abia State University as part of events lined up for the institution’s convocation ceremony.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by the Governor.

He stated that the combined convocation ceremony will take place on Friday,with activities commencing the previous day.

Prince Kanu explained that Governor Otti will not only inaugurate completed projects at the university but also perform the groundbreaking flag offs for new ones designed to boost infrastructure development at the institution.

“The Governor will commission three renovated hostels, identified as Hostels A, B and C. He will also flag off the proposed Faculty of Law, a new cafeteria, a 5,000-bed male hostel, a 5,000-bed female hostel, and the proposed Faculty of Agriculture”, he said.

He further disclosed that respected energy expert and founder of Geometric Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, will deliver the convocation lecture, while the university will honour some notable Nigerians with honorary degrees.

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“Those billed to receive the honours include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Air Peace Chairman, Chief Allen Onyema, and the founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Mrs. Stella Okoli,” he mentioned.

Kanu noted that the honorary awards are in recognition of the recipients’ remarkable contributions to national development in their various fields.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming ABSU into one of Nigeria’s foremost higher institutions through continuous investment in infrastructure and the promotion of quality education.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Governor approved the transfer of the university’s Osisioma campus to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic as its permanent site.

He described the move as a major step that reflects the increasing visibility and sustainability of tertiary institutions in the state, as well as the growing preference of students for Abia-owned institutions.

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Prince Kanu added that the decision will further enhance technical education in the state and provide more infrastructure to support the expanding needs of the Polytechnic.