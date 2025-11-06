Otti To Partner Chinese Firm For Development Of Seaport In Abia

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti says his administration would partner with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited in the development of the Azumiri Seaport project, for which a feasibility study is currently underway, in addition to the Abia railway project.

Governor Otti stated this on wednesday during a meeting with a delegation of the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited led by the Managing Director, Mr Jason Wang in his Office.

He also expressed the willingness of his Government to partner in areas such as infrastructure, erosion control and dredging, being the areas of expertise of the company.

“There are a lot of areas where we can collaborate. Like I always say, the devil is in the details. We can sit down and begin to look at them.

“We believe that governance should be about people and the welfare of the people. And, I believe that aligns with your own vision too. Being that you are also a government-owned company.

“We believe that both the Abia State Government and China Harbour will benefit from a partnership founded on honesty, truth and, of course, transparency.

“And those are the things we stand for as a government,” Gov. Otti.

The Governor, who stressed the importance of the railway project to the economic prosperity of the State, noted that the Akwa Ibom State Government has indicated interest in collaborating with Abia State to link Akwa Ibom State with Abia State through rail line to promote trading activities between the two States.

“And the last time I discussed this with my colleague in Akwa Ibom State, he also indicated intention to link Akwa Ibom with Abia because of the trading and cultural affinity.

“So, maybe it’s something that you may want to have a look at. There is a design already, you may condemn it and do your own. And, we can also sit down to think about how to fund it,” Gov. Otti stated.

The State Chief Executive also expressed desire for the company to be part of the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) project at Owaza as well as the revival of some of the moribund Industries in the State.

The Governor noted that he was aware that the company had indicated interest in some of the moribund industries and would be partnering the State in that regard too.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Managing Director, China Harbour Engineering Company (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Jason Wang said that the visit was to engage in high-level discussions with the Abia State Government on potential infrastructure projects and to establish a strategic partnership for the State’s development.

He said that the company specialises in the design and execution of large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, drainage and erosion control, flyovers and interchanges, dredging and land reclamation, railways, airports, seaports among others.

He commended the giant strides of Governor Otti in various sectors of the State economy, particularly road infrastructure, noting that the company is currently working on Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Abuja -Keffi expressway expansion, the Enugu – Otukpo – Markurdi road among others.

The Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara, his Petroleum and Solid Mineral Development, as well as Environment counterparts, Prof. Joel Ogbonna and Mr Philemon Ogbonna among others were present at the meeting.