Otti To Partner Denmark For Abia Economic Development

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, says his administration is ready to partner with Denmark in various areas of the economy to develop the State.

Governor Otti disclosed this during a meeting with the Consul-General of the Kingdom of Denmark in Lagos, Miss Jette Bjerrum, at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia on Wednesday.

The State Chief Executive indicated willingness and interest in partnering Denmark in Agriculture, Digital Transformation, Health, Maritime, and Micro, Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Governor said that he was impressed with the presentation made by the Consul-General, noting that many of the points raised, align with the State’s ongoing reforms.

He said that his administration does not delay in executing programmes once the objectives are clear, assuring that, Abia would begin implementation of agreed areas of partnership before the end of the year.

In the words of the Governor, “Some of the things you said are exactly what we are doing. For us, it is either we are doing something or we are not doing it. We don’t waste time.

Consul General Of The Kingdom of Denmark, Miss Jette Bjerrum And Governor Otti During The Meeting

“We don’t wait for perfection because no man is perfect, therefore, once we set a target and understand the direction, we move”, Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti directed officials of his administration to immediately begin preliminary work and also agreed to a workshop proposed by the Danish delegation.

He said that the workshop would be held in the first month of the new year to crystallise the implementation framework.

On digital transformation, the Governor said that the State had invested heavily in developing a data-driven system for agriculture and governance.

He noted that Abia now has accurate records of farmers, farm locations and needs, enabling better planning and decision-making.

The Governor said that the Commissioner for Science and Technology and the Special Adviser on Agriculture, both of whom returned from abroad to serve the State, were already driving reforms in those sectors.

On health and education, Gov. Otti said that the administration had consistently dedicated 35 percent of its annual budget to both sectors, with 15 per cent to health and 20 percent to education, informing the delegation that the State government had introduced free and compulsory basic education Statewide and was upgrading infrastructure in schools and 200 primary health centres.

The Governor highlighted the State’s progress in powering Aba with 24-hour electricity through an independent power project, saying that it was the first of such scale in Nigeria.

Governor Otti urged the delegation to visit Aba to see the creativity of local artisans and small businesses, describing the city as the capital of MSMEs in Nigeria.

The Governor commended Denmark’s development model and said that Abia is committed to building strong sub-national institutions capable of contributing to national growth.

Earlier, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Denmark in Lagos, Miss Jette Bjerrum expressed Denmark’s commitment to strategic partnerships with Abia; emphasising areas of collaboration at the sub-national levels.

Miss Bjerrum said that her visit to the State aims to build trust and explore pragmatic partnerships that deliver tangible results in the short term.

She highlighted Denmark’s African Century Strategy, and noted that Nigeria remains a key regional hub, attracting both public and private sector investment and innovative initiatives.

She identified food and agriculture as a priority, noting Denmark’s long-standing investments along the value chain, from farm production to retail and consumption.

The visiting Consul-General said that digital transformation remains another area of focus that plays a critical role in the achievement of socioeconomic development.

The Consul-General said that Denmark seeks to support data-driven initiatives across public, private, and civic sectors, enhancing efficiency and innovation at the sub-national levels.

She also noted Denmark’s fund-owned corporate model, which ensures local accessibility and enables impactful investment in strategic projects, and added that high-level engagements, including visits from the Danish Queen and State Secretary, underscores Nigeria’s significance and the international impact of State-level collaborations.

She concluded that a follow-up workshop would be critical to identifying specific collaboration areas and fast-tracking initiatives in line with Nigeria’s progressive and dynamic approach.