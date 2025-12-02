Otti Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock Villa After Meeting Kanu In Sokoto

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, on Tuesday visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, in a closed-door meeting widely believed to be connected to efforts to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Governor Otti, who over the weekend led a high-powered delegation with top government officials to visit Kanu at the Sokoto correctional facility, had made no secret of his administration’s commitment to resolving the protracted detention of the IPOB leader, describing it as a top priority.

Following the recent visit, Otti highlighted that his administration was working on a concerted plan to ensure Kanu’s release, emphasising that this issue remains a top priority for Abia State.

A statement issued through his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, quoted Governor Otti as saying:

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on, the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured.”

The closed-door meeting with President Tinubu is seen as part of Governor Otti’s intensified behind-the-scenes engagements at the federal level to find a lasting resolution to the case that has fuelled tension in the South-East for several years.