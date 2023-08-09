Otti Warns Against Extortion Of Commercial Drivers In Abia State

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has warned that his administration will not tolerate any form of extortion and touting activities in the state

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu gave the warning when he received Driver’s Union who were protesting in the state.

The protesters were registering their grievances over the illegal activities of one Tochi Ephraim and his men, who in defiance against the government directives, imposed on the drivers along Osisioma Flyover, all sorts of illegal levies.

He assured them that the governor would give a positive response to the issue and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

He said, “Your message has be well delivered and you should be assure that the governor of the State would be duly informed and actions will be taken immediately.

“Please I want you all to continue to be law abiding citizen of this state. We heard you loud and clear just wait for the government to respond to bring the needed help.”

The Governor’s representative lauded the peaceful conduct of the protesting drivers who came directly to lodge their complaints to the government instead of destroying properties of the government.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Transport, Comrade Sunny Onwuma lauded the drivers for their orderliness, pointing out that there bo one has been treated unfairly.

He pointed out that the full weight of the law awaits anyone who see themselves as being bigger than the State.