Otti’s Performance Will Guarantee Victory In Abia, Says Labour Party

The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) says it’s prepared for the forthcoming elections, declaring that it will emerge victorious as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 6th, 2027, for its Governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Thursday released a new timetable for the 2027 elections.

According to the Commission, Parties’ primaries will come up from April 23rd to May 30th 2026, while the Presidential and National Assembly election will be on the 16th of January, 2027 and the Governorship/ State House of Assembly election will be on the 6th of February, 2027

But speaking on the backdrop of the newly released election timetable, the Abia LP Chairman, Sir Emmanuel Oti, said the commission was simply carrying out its constitutional responsibility and should be allowed to operate within its mandate.

“INEC is doing its job. It is their constitutional responsibility to fix election dates and review the timetable where necessary. If any date is not suitable for the conduct of proper elections, they have every right to make adjustments”, he said.

Mr. Oti emphasized that political parties do not have the authority to dictate schedules to the electoral body, noting that it is the duty of parties to align their internal programmes with INEC’s timetable.

“It is not within our ambit to prepare an election timetable for INEC. Whenever there is an amendment, parties are expected to go back to the drawing board and adjust their plans accordingly”, he further stated.

He maintained that the Labour Party in Abia remains fully prepared for any election, attributing the party’s confidence to the performance of Governor Alex Otti.

According to him, the Governor has performed excellently, adding that his leadership style and developmental strides have made victory easier for the party.

“We have a performing governor who is delivering on the mandate of the people. He is serving according to the will of God and doing what is right. With such performance, we have no fear going into any election”, he added.

The chairman further dismissed speculations of internal crisis within the Labour party, insisting that the leadership structure has been strengthened both in Abia State and nationally.

He stressed that there is no problem in the party, either in Abia or at the national level, adding that members of the party are working hard to reposition the party and put it in proper shape. “The leadership has been reclaimed, and we are united”, he said.

The LP chieftain, however, assured supporters that the Labour Party would not only contest all forthcoming elections but would also secure victory at the polls.