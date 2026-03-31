Otti’s Reforms Position Abia At Heart Of Nigeria’s Recovery—Orji

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The pioneer Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji, has said that Abia is now an irreversible driver of Nigeria’s economic resurgence through reforms and industrial growth momentum.

Orji made the remarks at the Abia Think-Tank Association Symposium held in Lagos with the theme, ‘Renewed Nigeria’s Economic Resurgence: Is Abia Prepared?’

Delivering a keynote address, Orji said Abia’s role in Nigeria’s economic recovery is now structural and strategic, citing sweeping governance reforms and rising investment opportunities under Governor Alex Otti.

He stressed that the state is emerging as a key contributor to national growth.

“The place of Abia State in Nigeria’s economic resurgence is not peripheral. It is not symbolic. It is structural, strategic, and increasingly irreversible,” he said.

He noted that recent macroeconomic improvements under President Bola Tinubu, including GDP growth, declining inflation, and improved foreign investment inflows, have created a favourable environment for subnational economies to thrive.

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According to him, states that align governance with national reforms are already witnessing tangible economic gains, placing Abia among the leading beneficiaries.

Highlighting governance strides under Otti, Orji pointed to improvements in internally generated revenue, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business, describing them as critical enablers of private sector confidence.

“This is governance documented in data, not just declared in statements,” he said, adding that consistent salary payments, cost savings, and increased capital spending have strengthened fiscal discipline in the state.

Orji identified manufacturing and agro-investments as the twin pillars driving Abia’s economic momentum, with particular emphasis on Aba’s industrial ecosystem and the Ariaria International Market.

He described Aba as a resilient manufacturing hub, where artisans and small-scale producers have sustained production despite years of infrastructure deficits.

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“Aba’s manufacturing base is the foundation upon which a formal industrial revolution can now be built,” he said.

On agriculture, Orji noted that Abia’s vast arable land and ongoing investments in oil palm and food processing present significant opportunities for value-chain development and job creation.

He said targeted investments in agro-processing, including planned large-scale oil palm cultivation, would not only boost output but also reduce reliance on imports.

Orji also highlighted the strategic importance of the Enyimba Economic City, describing it as a major platform for attracting both local and foreign investors seeking to tap into Nigeria’s growing market and the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He urged investors, industrialists, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the improving business environment in Abia, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

“The platform has been built. The governance has been reformed. What is required now is for investors to come in and build,” he said.

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He further called on local entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses and explore financing opportunities available through development finance institutions and international funding platforms.

In his closing remarks, Orji said Abia’s transformation reflects the broader trajectory of Nigeria’s economic recovery, stressing that the state is not merely benefiting from national reforms but actively contributing to them.

“Nigeria is rising, and Abia is not waiting to be carried along. Abia is helping to drive that resurgence,” he added.