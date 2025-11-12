Otu Accepts Resignation Of LG Service Commission Chairman

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has accepted the resignation of the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Mr Darlington Bassey Eyo, following findings of gross misconduct and employment racketeering within the commission.

In a statement on Wednesday, Governor Otu also announced the immediate suspension of the ongoing recruitment exercise, describing it as “compromised” and ordering a transparent, merit-based review of the process.

The governor further disclosed plans to constitute a special committee to investigate the matter, identify those involved, and recommend appropriate disciplinary actions.

Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, warning that no individual, regardless of status or position, would be allowed to tarnish the integrity of his government.

“This administration will not tolerate corruption or any act capable of undermining public trust,” the governor declared.