Our Children Not Growing Due to Poor Nutrition, Kano Government Raises Alarm

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Over 45 per cent of children under the age of five in Kano State are experiencing stunted growth due to inadequate breastfeeding and poor nutrition.

The Deputy Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Murtala Inuwa raised the alarm to Journalists on Thursday at the annual dialogue on giving voice and visibility to Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) in Kano.

Advertisement

At the event, in collaboration with the Alive and Thrive Initiative–global nutrition initiative to save lives, prevent illness, and ensure healthy growth of mothers and children.

Inuwa said Kano State faces the challenge of stunting among 46 per cent of its under-five children, with only 30 per cent of children aged 6–23 months receiving a diverse diet daily, and 40.5 per cent having an appropriate meal frequency.

The Deputy Director emphasized that addressing stunting, primarily caused by undernutrition and insufficient breastfeeding, is crucial in a state with a population of 810,000 children aged 6–23 months.

He highlighted the significance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from pregnancy to the second birthday, as a critical window for preventing undernutrition and its consequences.

Advertisement

He said the key interventions include exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, early initiation of breastfeeding, discouraging pre lacteal feeds and bottle feeding, introducing appropriate complementary foods at 6 months while continuing breastfeeding up to 2 years, and providing micronutrient supplementation for women and children to address deficiencies.

Furthermore, Inuwa said investments in early childhood nutrition can yield significant benefits for children, families, and communities, as stunting often occurs during the first 1000 days, particularly due to poor dietary diversity.

“The first 1,000 days of life, from the start of a woman’s pregnancy to a child’s second birthday offer an extraordinary window of opportunity for preventing undernutrition and its consequences. From conception to 2 years represents a ‘critical window of opportunity’ for the promotion of optimal growth, health and development.

“Actions targeted at this critical period, such as widely accepted and evidence-based interventions, including Exclusive Breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life beginning with Early Initiation, discouraging pre-lacteal feeds and bottle feeding.

“Appropriate complementary foods from 6 months with continued Breastfeeding for up to 2 years, micronutrient supplementation for women and children to address deficiencies.

Advertisement

“These investments in nutrition, particularly in the earliest years of life, can yield dramatic results for children, their families, and communities.

“Most instances of stunting occur during the first thousand days when complementary feeding plays a major role. Poor Dietary Diversity is a risk factor for stunting among children aged 6 – 23 months,” he said partly.

He revealed that children between 6-23 months who consumed fewer food groups were 34 per cent more likely to be stunted compared to those who consumed 5 or more food groups.

And children who did not consume any animal source foods (ASF) were 44 per cent more likely to be stunted compared to children who consumed all three types of ASF (egg, meat, and dairy).

He said maternal and newborn health and nutrition are closely linked, with Nigeria accounting for over 34 per cent of global maternal deaths.

The risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, or after an abortion for a Nigerian woman is 1 in 22 compared to 1 in 49,000 in developed countries accounting for 95 per cent of these deaths being prevented.

Advertisement

In addition, he disclosed that Nigeria loses about 2,313 children daily, translating to 844,321 under-five children deaths annually, of which about half of these figures are due to malnutrition.