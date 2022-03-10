Our Partnership With NECA Has Produced 12,603 Highly Skilled Technicians—ITF DG

The partnership between the Industrial Training Fund and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association has produced over 12,603 highly skilled technicians in Nigeria within 12 years.

The Director-General of ITF, Joseph Ari stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a media briefing.

He said a joint survey of contemporary manpower requirement in the Nigerian economy which was carried out by ITF and NECA showed that the country lacked manpower skilled force in many areas.

According to him, the survey highlighted acute manpower shortages as well as low competency levels in several skills areas including mechanical maintenance (pneumatics, hydraulics, machining and pipe-fitting and plumbing).

Others are welding and fabrication, electrical/electronic maintenance, auto mechatronics, automation and process control, and instrumentation among others.

To ensure the success of the project, he said a robust management structure was adopted to guarantee its effectiveness.

Ari said “In the 12 years of its existence, the TSDP has achieved significant milestones, despite the numerous financial and socio-cultural challenges it faced and continues to face.

“From a mere six participating organizations that trained and graduated 285 highly skilled Technicians when it commenced in 2010, the project today boasts of having supported 59 participating organizations and technical colleges with machinery and technical equipment while also graduating 54,603 highly skilled technicians that are either employed in corporate organizations or have become entrepreneurs that are employing others.

“The real import of these figures and the impact of these interventions can be better gauged from thousands that beneficiaries of the project have employed along the value chain” he stated.

The ITF and NECA also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with over 30 participating organizations, marking the flag-off of the 2022 training programmes.

In her comment, the Director Project of NECA, Celine Oni said the partnership has drastically contributed in closing the gap of unskilled manpower in Nigeria.