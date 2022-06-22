‘Our Political Leaders Are Failures’: Prof Ugwu On Politicians’ Craze For Wealth

The problem with political leaders in Igbo land is that they pursue wealth to the detriment of good governance, Edward Godsmack Ugwu, a professor of public administration, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said, “Our leaders are failures. When they are given opportunities to serve, they start using the opportunities to acquire wealth.

“The agitation by the youths is a perfect thing, except that some of these youths are cultists. Our youths are doing a good job but they need to improve.”

Prof Ugwu, who is also a lawyer, regretted that Nigeria’s democracy is on a downswing despite the new Electoral Law. He said as good as the new law looks good, the emergence of vote buying into the system is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Quoting him, “Democracy has been totally buried in Nigeria. In a typical electoral process, contestants should be straightforward with voters, but in Nigeria today, you bribe the voters with money. So you buy votes instead of allowing people to make their decisions in the process.

“Most of the leaders we have today are not the people wanted by the majority of the people, but those that were bought over to be voted for because the voters are hungry. They line up to get such money to feed themselves. It is a failure on the part of the government. All the governors did the same thing. It is wrong.”

He said the way forward is by re-scaling wealth acquisition in the country. In his words, “There should be pareto optimality. There is need to reduce the wealth of the haves, and ensure that those that do not have could balance their own economic gains; then move it further to the severity of those facing the economic crises. There must be re-scaling down from the high to the low among the Igbo and Nigeria at large.”