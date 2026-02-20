‘Our PVC Is Our Appreciation’ – Abia Transport Workers Mobilise For Otti’s Re-Election

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Chukwuma Azode, has urged union members to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate actively in the electoral process.

Azode made this call while addressing members during a PVC enrollment exercise at Aba Main Park, Abia State.

He commended the transporters for their show of love, unity, and turnout, and emphasized the importance of voter participation.

“Getting your PVC and being eligible to vote gives you a voice and is the only way to express your opinion on who should lead and govern the state on your behalf,” he said.

The chairman also expressed appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for his leadership, particularly in road infrastructure.

“The Governor, through his good works, has made the roads motorable, which has reduced frequent visits to the mechanic and the least we can do is get our PVC and vote during the election as a mark of appreciation,” Azode stated.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to supporting Governor Otti’s administration, declaring that NURTW members in Abia State are fully prepared to mobilise and vote for his re-election in 2027.

Azode stressed the need for all road transport workers to reciprocate the Governor’s goodwill by ensuring they obtain their PVCs and actively participate in the polls.