Out Of 1.8m Candidates, Over 1.3m Have Accessed UTME Results – JAMB

Following reported complains of some candidate’s inability to access their results, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said over 1.3 million candidates out of the 1,792,719 million candidates who registered, have so far accessed their results using the result checker (code), 55019.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos following claims that N50 charges incurred through the code was going to the board’s purse.

“I want to refute all these claims as there is no truth in them.

“First and foremost, by our records, over 1.3 candidates who sat for this examination have accessed their results using the code for checking the results, which remains ‘55019’.

“Again, let me also state in clear terms that the N50 charged in the process of checking these results does not go to JAMB’s purse but to the various service providers,” Benjamin said.

According to the him, the clarification became necessary in view of what he described as ‘wicked and malicious rumours’ by some persons that the board is charging a fee for checking of results.

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) gave the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) 48hrs ultimatum to refund N50 SMS charges to check results of candidates or face the wrath of Nigerian Students nationwide.

Giving the breakdown of the total number of results checked by candidates via various network providers, Benjamin noted that MTN had the highest, with a total of 888,598, followed by Glo, with a total of 190,923.

He added that the third was Airtel, with a total of 104, 970 candidates who have so far accessed their result using the network.

Benjamin said that before now, Airtel had some technical hitches, but thankfully, all such challenges had been addressed.

Speaking further, he noted that a total of 62,170 candidates had also accessed their results using the 9mobile service provider.

He said the board appreciated the concern of those candidates who had challenges accessing their results, and expressed the board’s sincere apologies to the development.

Benjamin noted that the board is partnering with the network providers to ensure quality service in an attempt to forestall such occurrences in its subsequent examinations.

Also, the board is making plans to forward the results to candidates’ profiles for viewing and printing.