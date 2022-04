Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested popular Agric entrepreneur, Ovaioza Yunusa, following allegations that she swindled investors out of their money running into hundreds of millions.

Sources at the police command told THE WHISTLER on Monday that Yunusa was arrested over allegations bordering on “criminal breach of trust and cheating” levelled against her.

Ovaioza is said to be in police custody and will be transferred to the State Police Command on Tuesday.

Details later…