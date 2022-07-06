Ovaioza: Agric Entrepreneur Charged For Allegedly Defrauding Investors N400m

The arraignment of popular agric entrepreneur, Ovaioza Yunusa(29) by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was stalled at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday because the presiding judge, Justice M.O. Olajuwon did not sit.

The IGP who sued Ovaioza and her company, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB), on a 28 count charges bordering on advance Fee Fraud, stated that she defrauded people to the tune of about N408,250,739.

She was accused of falsely assuring people of 70% interest for investment in her agric business.

Part of the charges seen by our correspondent reads:

COUNT 15:

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about Five Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira (N5,100,000.00) from one Ifemosha Christian in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud, projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

COUNT 16 :

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about Eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Six, Five Hundred and Seventy Four Naira (N8,696,574.00) from one Mrs. Victoria Nneka Okorie in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

COUNT 17:

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about One Million, Four Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Ten Naira (N1,414,210.00) from one Okorie Cassandra Anurika in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and Nig thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.”

Their arraignment was on the court’s list for Wednesday but the police counsel, Barrister I.V Okoye, told our correspondent on phone that the arraignment will now hold on a later day that will be communicated to parties by the court.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ovaioza Yunusa was arrested by the police on April 28 after several investors accused her of swindling them.

The 29 year old was accused of living a lavish lifestyle with people’s investment.

In count 28 of the charge, the police maintained that she directly took possession of people’s funds through unlawful act.

Upon arraignment and based on procedures of court, she will have to admit or deny the 28 count charges.