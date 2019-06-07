Sponsored

Over 1 Million Sexually Transmitted Infections Reported Daily — WHO

Health & Living
By Ating Enwongo
WHO
World Health Organisation
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Over 1 million sexually transmitted infections are reported daily.

According to the health organisation’s research, 127 million new cases of chlamydia in 2016, 87 million of gonorrhoea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of trichomoniasis were reported among men and women aged 15–49 years.

The data further disclosed   more than 376 million new cases of four infections identified as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis reported annually.

 According to WHO, Syphilis alone caused an estimated 200, 000 stillbirths and newborn deaths in 2016, making it one of the leading causes of baby loss globally.

Executive Director for Universal Health Coverage and the Life-Course at WHO, Peter Salama,  said the statics is however  a wake up call on curbing the menace of STI,  as there have been a  reduced effort  in stopping the spread of sexually transmitted infections worldwide.

 “the statistics are a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases. “he said.

