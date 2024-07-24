Over 107% Increase As Customs Lagos Airport, Generate N80bn Revenue in 6 Months

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC), has generated revenue to the tune of N80,351,299,068.00 between the period of January to June 2024 on Customs duty and other charges.

The Service revealed this on Wednesday via its social media handles, noting that the command’s review of its six months activities showed a revenue increase of 107.5 per cent when compared to the revenue collected in the corresponding period in 2023.

Advertisement

In the first six months of 2023, the MMAC’s revenue stood at N38,707,054,216.44, showing a progressive difference of N41,644,246,851.56.

According to the command, the difference recorded was made possible as a result of the resilience of officers in ensuring that agents were made proper declarations and adhered strictly to import/export guidelines in tandem with extant laws.

Within the period under review in 2024, the command said its operatives’ seizures of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, among other contraband items amounted to a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N6,064,987,480.27.

These seizures include five packages of 250mgs of Tramadol, 12 packages of 225mg of Tramadol, one package of fifty round 9mm live ammunition, 46 packages of dried sea cucumbers, three packages of dried donkey male genitals, 55 pieces of Jojef Tomahawk semi-automatic rifles.

Advertisement

“These items were seized mainly because of various forms of infractions which range from false declarations, non-adherence to import/export guidelines and failure to comply with other extant regulations as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCS Act) 2023”, the command said.

The MMAC Customs further revealed an export of goods worth N266,655,113.66 within the period under review, with a FOB value of $204,597.07.