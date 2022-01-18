Over 1,800 MT Of Rice Released Into Abuja Market to Tackle Food Inflation—Minister

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello on Tuesday said that over 1,800 metric tons of rice have been released into Abuja market to help tackle food inflation.

Bello who was represented by the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, said this in Abuja during the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory mega rice pyramid under the Anchor Borrower’s Program of the CBN.

The country’s inflation rose higher to 15.63 per cent in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The NBS in its Consumer Price Index report which it released on Monday, stated that the 15.63 per cent year-on-year inflation rate was 0.23 percent points higher than the 15.40 per cent recorded in November, 2021.

Food inflation for December was 17.37 per cent, while 17.21 per cent was recorded for November, 2021.”

But the minister stated that the FCT has keyed into the agricultural policies of the federal government through the FADAMA 3 additional financing project.

The project, according to her, has supported hundreds of individual farmers in the cultivation of one hectare of rice paddies each across Abuja.

Aliyu said, “The importance of agriculture and food security in the development of any nation cannot be overstated, as no nation can truly grow if it relies on others to feed itself.

“That is why we, as Nigerians, have taken to heart our President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge that we shall grow what we eat, and eat what we grow.

“The result of that charge, with the unwavering support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, through the anchor borrowers program, is what we see here today-the largest rice pyramid in Africa.

“We are also contributing, in no small measure, to the rise in agricultural revolution taking place in Nigeria under the steady and progressive guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari. We are also leveraging technology, additional financing and sensitization to improve our agricultural yield.

“We assure you that the FCT administration will continue to take advantage of all such policies and innovations in our quest, of attaining national food sufficiency to grow our economy.”