Over 190 Shortlisted Students Of Unubiko Foundation Scholarship To Be Inducted On Saturday

Over 190 successful and shortlisted students who applied for the Unubiko Foundation scholarship scheme are set to be officially inducted.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday 11th May, 2024 at the Jubilee Hall of Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, Abia State by 10am.

Recall that the founder of the foundation, Chief Chijioke James launched the ₦300m Scholarship fund for Abia and non-Abia Students who are studying in various higher institutions in Abia State.

Over 300 students applied for the Scholarship scheme and after the entrance screening examination, 191 students from various institutions across the country were successful and shortlisted to be the First Scholarship Beneficiaries of the Foundation.

The 191 Beneficiaries will be receiving a Scholarship award of ₦200,000 annually until graduation, totalling a whooping sum of N38.2m that will be disbursed by the founder which is part of his contributions to the educational development of Abia and Non-Abia citizen.

On the flag-off of the N300m scholarship grant, Chief Ume said the scheme will target the less privileged individuals.

According to him, “We will use every resource God has given us to worship him. As the Chairman of the Unubiko Foundation, my wife has approved and we have set aside a N300m scholarship fund for Abia State students.”

The Unubiko Foundation has also drilled over 50 boreholes across communities in Abam, paid hospital bills for Abia residents as well as built a customary court in Amaelu Abam, Arochukwu LGA, among others.

In 2022, Chief Ume was awarded the Independent Newspaper’s Philanthropist of the Year Award and the Sun Newspapers Humanitarian Service Icon Award.

Speaking after receiving the award , Ume emphasized the importance of serving humanity and downplayed any desire for attention, stating, “I believe we are serving humanity, we are serving God, so, we don’t need any self-seeking attention. When you give to people, you are giving back to God.”