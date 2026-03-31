Over 20 Centers Delisted As JAMB Releases Mock Exam Results

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mock, conducted on Saturday, 28th March 2026, have been released.

A statement by JAMB spokesperson on Tuesday, stated that candidates can check their results by sending MOCKRESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration for the 2026 UTME.

It revealed that a total of 224,597 candidates registered for the Mock examination, out of which 152,586 candidates successfully sat for the test.

The exercise was conducted across 989 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB added that following the examination, over 20 CBT centres that experienced technical challenges have been delisted due to technical inadequacies.

It advised candidates to beware of fraudulent individuals or groups, particularly on WhatsApp, claiming to facilitate score inflation.

“ Such claims are false and criminal. Any candidate found to have engaged in such activities will have their registration cancelled. Where such infractions are discovered after the examination, results may be withheld or withdrawn.

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“Candidates should note that the main UTME is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 16th April 2026,”JAMB noted.