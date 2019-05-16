Over 2000 Rendered Jobless As Fayemi Sacks Fayose’s Appointees

Advertisement

No fewer than 2000 persons employed by the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose have lost their jobs following the nullification of their appointments by the incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi’s predecessor, Fayose had made the employments after July 2018 governorship election in the state.

A statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information Muyiwa Olumilua, during a press conference in Ado-Ekiti had declared the appointments null and void.

“All appointments made after the governorship election of July 2018, an exercise found to have violated due process, are hereby canceled and declared null and void.

“All 272 officers employed by the former Governor Fayose led administration who are still on manual payroll shall be considered for absorption into the civil service, but on a case-by-case basis and absorption will be conditional subject to availability of vacancies,” the statement read.

In reaction, Fayose described the sack as wickedness and political vendetta promoted to the peak.

A statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka read, “Fayemi has only succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflict pains and sorrow on the people.

“Fayemi has only demonstrated the wickedness in his heart by sacking Ekiti sons and daughters who were duly employed by the state government.

“It will be on record that the PDP government of Ayodele Fayose gave jobs to over 2,000 unemployed youths in Ekiti while the APC government of Kayode Fayemi sacked them.

“Also, whoever that applauds this show of wickedness will be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi will also be reviewed.

“As for those sons and daughters of Ekiti who have now become victims of Fayemi’s wickedness and political vendetta, they should place their hope in God and enforce their rights to seek redress in the court of law.”