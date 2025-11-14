Over 250,000 Children Living With Developmental Disabilities In Abuja, FCTA Warns

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised concerns over the rising number of children with developmental disabilities in Abuja.

It said more than 250,000 cases have already been identified across the nation’s capital.

The administration, alongside the Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation, warned that the figure is likely much higher, especially in underserved rural communities, stressing that persons with special needs must now be deliberately prioritised in healthcare planning and funding.

The Foundation noted that persons with special needs can no longer be sidelined in healthcare planning, Ans warned that persistent gaps in access and awareness continue to endanger vulnerable families across the territory.

The concern was raised during the second edition of the Free Family Health Fair, organised by the Foundation in collaboration with the Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

This year’s event focused on children with developmental disabilities, maternal health, and preventive care, bringing together medical experts, policymakers, and caregivers.

Founder of the Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation, Dr. Badewa Adejube Williams, said the initiative seeks to tackle harmful health myths and equip parents with the knowledge needed to identify and manage developmental challenges early.

She disclosed that the FCT alone has documented over 250,000 children living with developmental disabilities, but many more are believed to be unaccounted for, particularly in rural communities.

She said, “When you look at a child, you have to look at the child holistically. What was the birthing process like? Was the mother even getting prenatal care? Most parents don’t keep record of such things.

“There are essential markers that will be an indicator that a child has a developmental disorder, and if you find that early enough and begin intervention early enough, there is a better chance for the child to improve.”

Acting Director of the FCTA Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Salma Belgore, also stressed the urgency of prioritising persons with special needs under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

She was represented by the acting Head of Equity and Special Programmes, Vershima Igyundu, who warned that continued neglect of this group carries severe long-term consequences for households and the wider health system.

“Persons with special needs represent one of the most vulnerable groups in our communities, often experiencing significant barriers in accessing timely, affordable, and quality healthcare. As we continue strengthening the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Program, it is critical that their enrollment remains a top priority.

“A health system is only as strong as its ability to reach those who are most at risk of being left behind. By deliberately enrolling persons with special needs, we demonstrate our commitment to equity, fairness, and the principle that every life, regardless of ability, deserves protection,” Igyundu said

Also speaking, Osayande Osagie of the FCT Hospital Management Board cautioned against the rising spread of misinformation and secrecy around maternal health, especially concerning life-saving procedures such as caesarean sections.

“We also want to find out about your social history. Your age, your job, drug history, medical history, alcohol usage among other things. After that we want to do a general examination, take your height, weight, so we can calculate your BMI, body mass index, among other examinations so we can identify those at risk of diabetes or blood pressure. We want to have an idea if the pregnant woman has enough blood,” he explained.

The health fair provided free screening for diabetes, hypertension, BMI, and other risk factors to hundreds of residents.

The outreach is part of an ongoing drive to deepen public understanding of disability inclusion, encourage preventive care, and expand access to essential health services across the FCT.