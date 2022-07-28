Over 30 Terrorists Killed In Bwari During Attack On Presidential Troops, Says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said at least 30 terrorists were killed in the Bwari Area Council after Troops of the 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion conducted a clearance patrol around the axis.

The operation was executed in conjunction with the air component of Operation Whirl Punch between Sunday and Tuesday in Kawu and Ido villages within the period in review.

The information followed the killing of soldiers and a captain of the Presidential Brigade guard in the area, and at least six motorcycles, two AK 47 rifles, and one fully loaded LMG magazine, among others, were recovered.

However, the Defence Headquarters said no fewer than 47 terrorists were killed within the North East and North Central in the last 14 days.

The Joint Task Force operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone and Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the North Central reportedly executed the operation within the period in review.

Also, the troops rescued 12 and arrested 10 terrorists within the North region while a total of 2,016 terrorists including men (360), women (580) and children (1076), surrendered to the authorities.

They also recovered no fewer than 10 AK-47s, seven Magazines, Riffles, 490 rounds of 108mm, 245 rounds of 7.62mm, and motorcycles among others, within the period in review.

In the South-South, however, the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe raided the creeks, communities and towns in the Niger Delta.

The troops discovered and destroyed 80 illegal refining sites, 60 wooden boats, 316 storage tanks, 262 ovens and 87 dugout pits. They also recovered nine-speed boats, 15 outboard engines, 19 pumping machines and 17 vehicles.

Also, the troops arrested 27 pipeline vandals while 5,159,500m litres of substance suspected to be crude oil and 1,432,000m litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.

The statement signed by the Director Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Benard Onyeuko showed a significant loss to the country’s economy to the value of about N2,534,771,543.