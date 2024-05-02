Over 50 Arrested Over Clash Between Hoodlums In Lagos

No fewer than 50 suspects have been arrested over a clash between hoodlums in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that a section of Ile-Epo Market was set on fire after a clash between hoodlums.

Some people were said to have been injured, while some goods were destroyed in the process.

It was gathered that the clash started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed the arrest said the shanties housing the hoodlums have been destroyed.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prosecution of those arrested, warning that anyone found breaching peace would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Hundeyin said: “Following reports of clashes among some youths and hoodlums in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State, the DPO Oke-Odo swiftly led his men to the scene, and have since restored normalcy.

“Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.”

The cause of the fight is still yet to be ascertained.