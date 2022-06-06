Owo Attack: 33 Victims In Emergency Condition At Federal Medical Centre—NEMA

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the killing of worshipers on Sunday at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

According to a statement by her media aide Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Sadiya Umar Farouq described the murder as cold-blooded, evil, and horrific.

The minister commiserated with the families of the dead, the Catholic Church, the people, and the Government of Ondo State.

“This killing is horrific and mindless. The killing of many worshippers inside St Francis Church on a Sunday morning is condemnable. A lot of men, women, young girls, and children had their lives snuffed out during a church service in Owo.

“I mourn with their families and state government as well as the church. We pray for the repose of their souls”.

Umar Farouq stated that a team of officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have already arrived in Owo to assess the humanitarian situation in the community and immediately provide succor to the victims and their families.

She said, “Officials from the NEMA Ekiti Operation office have arrived at the Federal Medical Center Owo where the dead were taken to and the injured are being treated. NEMA is already conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the victims and the casualties.”G

Meanwhile, Mr. Kadiri Olarenwaju, Head of NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, covering Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun states has reported the admission of 22 adults and 11 children to the emergency wards at the Owo Medical Centre.