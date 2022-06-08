Owo Attack To ‘Terrorize Christians’ – Catholic Church

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo, Most Rev. Dr. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, has said that the motive behind the attack on its parishioners at Owo parish was to terrorize Christians.

He also identified those who could be behind the killing of 38 worshipers including infants, women and men at its parish during holy mass on Sunday.

In a letter floated on the church’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, he fingered bandits in the attack.

The letter partly reads:

“Motive for attack

“As neither the Priests nor any of the parishioners were kidnapped during the attack, it could be safely concluded that the primary aim was to terrorize Christians, maim and kill as many as possible.

“Remote and unsubstantiated motive could also be to pass a political message to the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu whose remarkable efforts to expel bandits from Ondo State forests, and its strong stance on handling the issue of insurgency decisively in the country has attracted national attentional, albeit the discontent of some people.

“All the same, the motive behind such a satanic idea to plan to kill innocent and peace loving people could only make one to conclude that those who did this are mindless killers.”

Arogundade vowed that the terror acts notwithstanding, the church remains undeterred in its resolve to practice its faith in the “face of terror and the persecution of Christian faith in Nigeria.”

He however, advised that security should now be beefed up in all parishes.

“I appeal to everyone to remain calm and be watchful. Necessary steps which are needed in every parish has to be put in place. Better security which was hitherto considered as not necessary might need to be re-evaluated in each parish. I ask that the parish priests and the church councils deliberate together on the appropriate security in their parishes. Convents and schools are to work with the School Boards and all teachers to ensure that the necessary security measures are provided,” he stated.

The cleric maintained that the attackers that raided the church have already invited the wrath of God upon themselves.