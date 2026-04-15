Oyebanji’s Continuity Key To Ekiti Growth, Says Commissioner

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Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Adesola Adedayo, has said that sustaining the administration of Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji beyond its current tenure is critical to guaranteeing economic stability and sustained development in the state.

Adedayo made the assertion on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti while hosting youth groups in his office, stressing that the governor’s continuity agenda remains the most viable pathway for consolidating ongoing reforms and achievements.

According to him, extending Oyebanji’s leadership till 2030 would deepen economic growth, strengthen security, improve infrastructure, and expand youth-focused programmes already gaining traction across the state.

“Continuity of the present government till 2030 will ensure economic stability, infrastructure facelift, security, and youth development that are gradually savouring a meteoric upswing in the policies of government,” he said.

The commissioner described Oyebanji as a transformational leader who has redefined governance in Ekiti through peace-building initiatives, strategic partnerships, and prudent resource management.

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He added that the administration has fostered political harmony while driving economic and infrastructural progress.

Adedayo, however, took a swipe at opposition figures seeking to unseat the governor, describing them as inexperienced and lacking the capacity to govern effectively.

“Ekiti State can’t afford to fall back into a trial-and-error kind of leadership by ushering a neophyte to govern the state when the state already has a leader who is consolidating on the foundation laid by his predecessors,” he said.

“Just take a look at the opposition candidates, none of them has professed having any master plan that is better than what Governor Biodun Oyebanji is offering,” he added.

Highlighting Oyebanji’s political experience, Adedayo noted that the governor had previously served in multiple strategic roles, including Special Assistant, Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government, which he said has equipped him with the expertise required to lead effectively.

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The commissioner listed key achievements of the administration to include the establishment of an airport linking Ekiti to global destinations, construction of the Ado Ekiti flyover, expansion of intra- and inter-city road networks, and improved rural accessibility.

He added that the government’s commercial agriculture initiatives have created employment for over 4,500 youths, while more than 20,000 individuals have been engaged across formal and informal sectors. He also disclosed that over 2,000 youths have benefited from digital skills training programmes.

On revenue generation, Adedayo said the state had recorded significant growth under Oyebanji’s leadership.

“When Governor Oyebanji came into office, the internally generated revenue was between N700m and N800m monthly, but today, Ekiti rakes in between N2.5b and N3b monthly,” he said.

He attributed the increase to reforms such as the establishment of a digitalised Revenue House, which he said has eliminated leakages and improved efficiency in tax collection.

Adedayo urged residents of the state to support the continuity agenda, dismissing criticisms from opposition groups as unfounded.

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He maintained that sustaining the current administration is not about political favouritism but about securing long-term benefits for the state.

“The continuity agenda is more of a favour to Ekiti people because of its inherent advantages than a favour to enhance the governor’s political prowess,” he said.