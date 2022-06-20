Oyetola, Adeleke Trade Words Over Allegation Of Violence, Vote-Buying Ahead Of Osun Poll

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have engaged in accusations and counter accusations over the forthcoming governorship election holding in the state on July 16.

The Chairman, Legal Committee, Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign, Niyi Owolade, and Chairman, Media And Strategy Committee, Diran Odeyemi, accused the APC of having three evil agenda whose implementation it said had started, going by recent sad developments in the state.

They alleged that the evil agendas include direct violence on PDP leaders and supporters, appointment of a compromised State Returning Officer in person of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, and deployment of ill-gotten wealth to buy votes and compromise the electoral process.

They said, “It is regrettable that the Amotekun security outfit established for the purpose of strengthening regional security of boundaries to curb the activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, etc. has now become a tool of oppression and attack in the hands of some desperate politicians of the ruling Party in Osun State, the APC.

“They are launching offensive weapons and dangerous ammunition to intimidate, oppress and harass members of the PDP in Osun State so as to desperately have their way in the coming Osun Governorship election in less than 30 days from now,” the PDP said in the press conference.

“As much as we have confidence that adherence to the spirit and letters of the Electoral Act will guarantee free and fair election, we reject the appointment of Prof Adebowale as State Returning Officer for the July 16th election on account of partisanship and affiliation with the All Progressive Congress as a party, through the party’s former national Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun (the chairman of the governing council and pro chancellor of University of Ibadan), the Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and his membership of alumni association of Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire, of which Osun State deputy governor is a member.

The Osun PDP further accused the APC of collating Permanent Voter Card details of public servants, teachers and pensioners in the state for the purpose of vote-buying.

However, reacting to the allegation, Governor Oyetola through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, refuted the allegations, saying PDP is accusing others of what it is presently doing.

Akere said, “They are been hunted by their shadow. We are aware of their evil plans to sabotage the electoral process but we keep quiet. Keeping quiet doesn’t mean that we don’t know what they are plotting. We just don’t want to be dragged to their mess.

“Governor Oyetola has done so well in the state since he was sworn into office, so we don’t need to buy anybody’s conscience before they would vote for him for the second term.

“It is the PDP that is involved in vote-buying, they are engaging in fire-for-fire politics. We urge the security operatives in the state to watch them closely to prevent their evil plots in the state.”