Oyetola, Aregbesola Set For Reconciliation, Dissolve Factions

The rancor and bickering between ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, is set to be resolved following the dissolution of factional groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC), THE WHISTLER has learnt.

It could be recalled that the loyalists of Aregbesola within the APC known as The Osun Progressives (TOP) was initiated in 2021 to kick against re-election of Oyetola in 2022, an objective that was achieved with the defeat of Oyetola by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola’s camp had alleged that Aregbesola’s camp worked against APC in the 2022 guber election by voting PDP during the poll which gave way for PDP to emerge.

However, the faction through one of its leaders, ex-scribe of the party, Rasaq Salinsile, denied the allegation stating that the faction voted for Oyetola during the 2022 governorship election.

On Tuesday, 6th December 2022, the caucus of Aregbesola announced the dissolution of the group stating that hostility within APC must cease so as to rebuild the party.

A leader of the Aregbesola group, former speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Najeem Salam, disclosed to THE WHISTLER that Aregbesola supported the dissolution of the faction and called for integration of APC members into the party.

According to him, “We are looking for a way forward after we(APC) lost the governorship election of July 16, 2022, which was painful to us. Our party has a tradition of progressivism dating back to Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group in the First Republic.

“The progressive government of Awolowo’s AG provided free education, integrated rural development, quality healthcare delivery, enhancement of agriculture and industrialisation which boosted the living standard of the people and created a 50-year development gap between the South-West and other regions.

“I am conscious of the huge responsibility of history and the support of our sincere and committed progressive leaders and members in the State of Osun, declare cessation of hostilities and invite all genuine progressive to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of our party within the next one week.

“We are therefore extending our hand of fellowship to everyone who is a progressive at heart and loves good governance in our party, in the other parties and independents who are hitherto not aligned to any party.

“This is a call for unity of purpose in our party and beyond. It is a call for burying the hatchet and working for the greater good and service to humanity through progressive governance.

“With the sole objective of ensuring ‘freedom for all and life more abundant’ for the people. Our party is the platform for Omoluabi politicians not the theatre of absurdity for all comers, regardless of character.”

Similarly, the Acting Chairman of APC, Osun State, Taju Lawal, disclosed that the party executives under his watch would initiate and call a meeting anytime it is deemed necessary for reconciliation.

In a statement through his media aide, Kola Olabisi, Lawal stated that the mainstream of the party is not aversed to genuine reconciliation from any quarters.

He saluted the courage of the leaders of the dissolved faction and members of the group, and urged them to tow the line of peace which has no alternative for political stability, tranquility and improved fortune of the APC.

Lawal said, “The state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun received the news of the decision by ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP)’ to formally disband the group and the factional executives at all levels of the party in the state with an open arm which, it is believed, would translate to the reinvigoration of the party in all ramifications.

“The decision of TOP to tow the path of working with the mainstream is a welcome development as our leader, the immediate-past Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is also favourably disposed to any genuine and authentic reconciliation.

“Therefore, we call on all members of the now disbanded group to reintegrate with the party at their respective wards and local government and join in the party’s activities towards the 2023 General Elections in respect of the Presidential, National and State Assemblies Election”, Lawal stated.

“On behalf of the state leadership of our party, current state executive committee of our party and the entire leaders and members of our party across the state, I hereby state that we are not opposed to a genuine reconciliation.

“If one does not forget the injustices of yesterday, it will be pretty difficult to have playmates”, Lawal said.

Meanwhile a source close to ex-governor Oyetola confirmed to this website that a meeting was held by the faction loyal to Oyetola at the Ilerioluwa campaign office on Thursday over the reconciliation move made by the camp of Aregbesola.

The source corroborated the acting chairman of the party who confirmed that Aregbesola and Oyetola will soon meet for final reconciliation.