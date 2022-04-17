Oyetola Warns Against Campaign, Governorship Election Violence

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has warned governorship candidates of various parties and their supporters against perpetrating violence anywhere in the state.

The governor said anybody caught engaged in any act of violence would be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said this at the engement programme held with Beer Sellers Association of Nigeria, Osun chapter on Sunday.

In a statement by Oyintiloye, Oyetola said his desire is to see that there is no violence before, during and after the governorship poll coming up in the state in three months time.

Oyetola is seeking re-election on the platfornm of the All Progressives Congress on July 16.

He said, “Election should not be a do-or-die affair. I appeal to my fellow contestants to operate within the ambit of the law during their campaigns and during the election.

“My administration is committed to a peaceful and rancour-free election Anyone caught planning to unleash violence before, during or after the election will be dealt with according to the law.

“You can testify to the fact that my administration is masses -friendly that as improved socio economic wellbeing of the state and to sustain these achievements and do more, I need your support in the coming election.”

The governor also appealed to members of the association not to allow criminals to turn their relaxation centres to hideout, especially as the election is fast approaching.

Osun State governor said it behoved owners of relaxation outlets to be very vigilant and reports strange activities and suspicious faces to security men without considering patronage and profit.

“This is another reason for series of engagement meetings based on the quest to engender inclusive and participatory governance, where no social strata of the society will be left out in the policy formulation process,” he said.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Kudus Tajudeen, commended the governor for various developmental projects across the state.

Tajudeen said members of the association had agreed to collectively and individually support the governor to win his re-election.