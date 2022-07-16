Oyetola Wins Polling Unit, PDP Supporters Optimistic

By Olufemi Makinde

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,
has won his polling unit with 545 votes.

He defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who came second with 69 votes while other candidates scored less that 10 votes each.

Adeleke had also won his polling unit in Ede with 218 votes whioe Oyetola polled 23 votes

But reacting, some PDP supporters have said they were confident that the party will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise

One of the voters, Saidat Adegoke, told THE WHISTLER that she was confident that the PDP would win at the end.

She said, “The APC came with a lot of promises but failed to improve the lives of the average people in the state.

” We are confident that the PDP will win the election and the light will shine at the end of the tunnel.”

Some APC supporters have also expressed confidence that the election would be won by Oyetola, who they said had done wonderfully well.

