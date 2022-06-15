Oyo Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor After Defection

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday started impeachment process against the Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan,.following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Olaniyan, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties, insubordination among other offences.

Twenty four lawmakers out of the 32 signed the petition which was read at the plenary by the Clerk, Yetunde Awe.

The lawmakers who signed were elected to the House on the platform of the PDP just like the governor, Seyi Makinde.

The lawmakers that signed the petition are: Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan Southwest 1), Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North 2).

Others are Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele 2), Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu), Mustapha Akeem (Kajola), Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South East 2), Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North East 2), Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North East 1), Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo), Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North/Centre).

Others are Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/Atisbo), Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo), Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan Southwest 2), Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele 1), Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South East 1), Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North West), Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North 1), Adetunji Francis (Oluyole).

The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin said the petition satisfied the two-thirds requirements to initiate the process.

He added that the House would give the Deputy Governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations, adding that failure to do so can lead to the commencement of impeachment move.

He said the seven days window of response takes immediate effect and to lapse on Wednesday June 22.