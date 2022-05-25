Oyo Ex-Deputy Gov Vows To Stop Makinde As PDP Holds Primary Poll Today

The Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election in Oyo State is expected to hold today ( Wednesday) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji, told THE WHISTLER that the contest is between a former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Azeem Gbolarumi and the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde.

He said the election which will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba , Ibadan will be free, fair and credible “just like the previous primary elections the party has conducted.”

The PDP spokesman said, ” The governorship primary election is holding today and delegates are expected from all over the state.

“PDP believes strongly in internal democracy and this exercise will be credible like other ones the party has conducted. It is a family affair and there will be no acrimony because everything will be transparent.”

Although some loyalists of the governor have described the primary election as a ‘mere walkover’ which they said Makinde would win overwhelmingly.

But Gbolarumi has said he would stop Makinde from returning to Government House.

He had said while declaring his governorship ambition that he would wrest power from the incumbent and reposition the state and the party.

He said defeating the incumbent governor would not be an impossible task because late Senator Abiola Ajimobi was defeated in a senatorial election despite being a sitting governor and his governorship candidate was also defeated in the same election.

The former deputy governor, who was one of the aggrieved PDP leaders who are opposed to Makinde said the governor abandoned them after they laboured so hard for his victory in 2019.

Gbolarumi said, ” The governor in office now is not a good person. We all worked for him to emerge victorious and he chased everybody who assisted him away immediately after he assumed office.

” He is there by the will of God and the same God will remove him. He is an ingrate. Some are saying we should leave him to God but politicians don’t do that. We won’t leave him to God.”