Oyo Govt Seals Herbal Medicine Firm

The Oyo State Government has sealed Ar-Rahmon Khabul Herbal Nigeria Limited, located at 20 Cele, Off Tioya Oritamerin Road, Ibadan, over environmental violations and public health concerns.

The Chairperson of Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), Justice Aderonke Aderemi, said the enforcement action was carried out by officials of OYRLEA in collaboration with the Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information , Prince Dotun Oyelade, made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, noted that the enforcement followed multiple petitions from residents alleging persistent offensive odour and health challenges linked to the company’s operations.

“The action is necessary to protect public health, preserve environmental standards, and enforce regulatory compliance across the state.”

“Joint inspections by officials revealed that the company operates a herbal production facility within a densely populated residential area, in clear violation of environmental and public health standards,” the statement read.

Aderemi said investigations further identified tobacco leaf as a major component in its production process, generating a strong putrid odour deemed hazardous to residents and capable of posing serious health risks to the surrounding community.

According to the agency’s chairperson, further findings by the enforcement revealed the emission of harmful and toxic gaseous substances into the atmosphere, the discharge of wastewater into a nearby community water body, the installation of a chimney deemed too short and directly facing residential buildings, and the accumulation of solid waste within the premises despite claims of engaging a waste contractor, among others.

“Prior to the enforcement action, the Authority had issued an abatement notice directing the company to cease operations and relocate within 21 days in accordance with the Oyo State Environmental, Sanitation and Waste Control Regulations,” she said.