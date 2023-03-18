Oyo Guber: Makinde Defeats APC, LP Candidates In His Polling Unit 

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The incumbent Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who is seeking reelection for a second term on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won his polling unit on Saturday.

Makinde, who voted in Polling Unit 1, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government of the state, expressed confidence that he would be declared winner of the governorship election at the end of results collation.

The results for Makinde’s polling unit was announced by the INEC presiding officer, Emmanuel Oduyela, after the conclusion of voting.

He declared that the PDP polled 174 votes to defeat his closest rival of All Progressives Congress(APC), Teslim Folarin, who scored 28 votes.

Also, the candidate of the Accord Party, Bayo Adelabu garnered five votes.