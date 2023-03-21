Oyo: I Never Blamed Tinubu For My Defeat, Says APC candidate Folarin

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has denied blaming the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for his defeat during the Saturday election in the state.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Folarin lost to the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who polled 563,756 votes against the former’s 256,685.

Makinde, who is one of the G-5 governors that opposed the presidential bid of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, was believed to have supported Tinubu to win the presidential election in Oyo State.

There were insinuations that Makinde and Tinubu sealed a deal to enable the APC win the presidential election in Oyo so that Tinubu would ensure that he (Makinde) wins his reelection bid.

However, Folarin, while reacting to a viral online video, denied that he blamed his defeat and that of APC’s state assembly candidates on Tinubu.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to a trending 2:04 mins video, blaming Mr. President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC chieftains for the outcome of Saturday, March 18th governorship and house of Assembly elections in Oyo State.

“I strongly dissociate myself from the trending video. It was produced by my sworn enemies with the sole intention to drive wedges in my relationships with our highly revered leader Asiwaju and other party stakeholders. I reiterate, it is Only God That Gives and Takes Power.”