Oyo: OPC Arrests Second-in-Command To Kidnap Kingpin, 3 Others

The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress said it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in the Ibarapa area of the state.

Ibarapa has been under the siege of criminals who kidnap, rape, maim and kill their victims, including farmers in the area.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the Gani Adams-led OPC, Rotimi Olumo, said in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday that the group also recorded a breakthrough with the arrest of Wakiku Isiaka Muhammadu, who is alleged to be the second in command to suspected kidnap kingpin, Isikilu Wakilu.

The statement read, “The arrest (of others) was made around 1pm on Friday while the OPC was on a search mission for the dreaded Wakilu that had been terrorising the entire area.

“Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5pm had given vital information that might lead to the arrest of the kingpin.

“The suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community.

“The four suspects have been handed over to the police and they are presently at the Ago ranger, Civil Defence headquarters in Igboora.”

Meanwhile, the OPC has said the search mission was still ongoing as it was determined to rid the entire South-West of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the southwest.

“We are determined to rid the South-West of criminal elements, including kidnappers and bandits, we are always ready to complement the efforts of the police and the Western Security Network (Amotekun) in the state, and we will not relent in this efforts” Olumo said.