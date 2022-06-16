Oyo PDP, APC Members Joining NNPP– Olopoeyan

A leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, has said the party will win the governorship election and many other elective positions in Oyo State in 2023.

Olopoeyan, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for NNPP after lingering crisis with Governor Seyi Makinde said his new party has become very popular with so many members since he joined the party about two months ago.

He said many prominent politicians had joined the party and many more would still join before the elections.

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, Olopoeyan said, ” It is a known fact that the PDP and the APC have been hit with defections. But while their members were busy leaving them, they are coming to join us and we are growing everyday.

” The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mutiu Agboke, described the NNPP as one of the fastest growing political parties in the state and that is the truth.

” I tell you the truth, many will be surprised at the calibre of politicians who will join us very soon. The NNPP will surprise so many people. We are going to win the governorship election and many other positions.”

Olopoeyan said the defection of the Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan, to the APC showed to many that the ruling PDP in the state had become empty.

Apart from the deputy governor, a serving senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kola Balogun, a member of House of Representatives, Muraina Ajibola; a former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola and many others had left the PDP.and many others have left the PDP.