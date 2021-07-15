Oyo PDP Demands Arrest Of People Behind Attack On New Secretariat

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State have called on the police to arrest those who attacked the new office of the party recently opened by the aggrieved chieftains of the ruling party in the state.

One of the leaders of the party, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, who described the attack as the handiwork of an unnamed leader of the party in the state and a leader of the Park Managers urged the police to fish out those who carried out the act.

Hoodlums wearing masks invaded the factional Peoples Democratic Party secretariat in Bodija area of Ibadan on Wednesday and vandalized the place.

The PDP Secretariat is at Molete are of Ibadan but the aggrieved party leaders who were opposed to Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership style opened the new secretariat at Bodija about two weeks ago.

The hoodlums who attacked the new secretariat were said to have waited till late in the evening after workers at the PDP office had closed before they struck.

Office equipment, vehicles and other things were reportedly vandalised by the hoodlums who were suspected to have been sent by leaders of the party in the state.

One of the aggrieved leaders of the party, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, confirmed the attack on the party office to THE WHISTLER.

He said, ” Those living around the area called the police to inform them when they saw the hoodlums.

” By the time we got there, police had gotten to the place.

“Although they said those who came wore face masks, we know those behind the attack.

” But the police must arrest them and bring them to justice. They want to destroy the party by all means. They should continue if that is the only thing they know.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted neither confirmed the incident nor denied it.

He simply said, ” You will be updated soon.”