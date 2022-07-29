Oyo Police Arrest 17 Suspected Kidnappers In Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers in different parts of the state for their involvements in some recent abductions.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Williams Adebowale, said in a statement on Friday that the arrested suspects participated in the abductions which happened in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Also nabbed are the kidnap syndicate operating in the Iwere town

Eight of the suspects were said to have carried out the abduction of Mr Christopher Bakare, who is supervisor of the farms of the late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala. He was abducted on the farm in Jabata located in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the eight suspects were also said to have kidnapped the owner of a private clinic, Dr Abdurasheed Oladoye at Gbede in the same local government area .

The police said some items including a gun and expended cartridge as well as some cash were recovered from them.

The statement read, “Recall, one Taiwo Christopher Bakare ‘m’, Farm Supervisor of TDB Farm Ltd, and Dr Abdulrasheed Oladoye ‘m’ both of Jabata and Gbede communities under Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State were abducted on the 16th and 22nd of July, 2022.

” The following eight suspects were arrested in connection with both abductions. They are: Anjola Abubakar ‘m’ aged 25yrs

Sani Abacha Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 28yrs

Sani Abacha Jafaru ‘m’ aged 26yrs

Sale Mohammadu ‘m’ aged 25yrs

Isah Seriki Muhammed ‘m’ aged 25 years old.

Others are: Aliu Jafaru ‘m’ aged 50yrs; Umar Abubakar ‘m’ aged 34 years; Mustapha Baruguma ‘m’ aged 20 years.

” While in another development, operatives of the command attached to Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters have arrested a kidnapping syndicate responsible for abductions around Iganna, Iwere-i

Ile and Ijio axis under Iwajowa LGA.

The suspects are: Umar Jale Usman, age 56yrs; Abdullahi Mohammed Sani ‘m’ aged 42 years

Jamiu Jubril ‘m’ aged 45 years,

Kayode Kolade ‘m’ aged 35.years,

Leggi Usman ‘m’ aged 28 years

Jamiu Iroko ‘m’ aged 30 years,

Sule Bello ‘m’ Aged 20yrs

Umar Shuaibu aged 20 years

and Kali Weti ‘m’ aged 29 years old.”

Items recovered from them includes

one Dane gun; one expended cartridge; detachable head hood (Black); one pair of slippers; sum of (N12,000) twelve thousand naira only.

The PPRO said all suspects had confessed their various involvements in the crime and were presently helping the police with further investigations into the crime.