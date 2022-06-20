Oyo Police Foil Planned Bank Robbery, Arrest Banker, Other Suspects

The Oyo State Police Command arrested members of a criminal gang who had hatched a plan to attack a new generation bank in Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, said in a statement on Monday that the suspects were arrested about 24 hours before the time set to strike the bank.

He said the suspects were arrested at around Odo Ona area of Ibadan on June 13 while they had planned to carry out the attack on June 14.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support the police by providing them with useful and timely information to prevent criminals from carrying out their plans.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command in an intelligence led and purposeful driven operation has identified,tracked and apprehended members of a criminal gang specialized in carrying out well-coordinated robbery attacks on banks.

“Preliminary Investigation reveals that the criminal gang comprising of Abass Azeez ‘m’ 42yrs, Mayowa Kehinde ‘m’ 29yrs contract staff/marketer with a new generation bank, Rildwan Eniola ‘m’ 33yrs, Mistura Akinade ‘f’ 33yrs, Abass Aderoju ‘m’ 41yrs and Akeem Adeniyi ‘m’ 37yrs were all nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Expressway, Ibadan on Monday 13/06/2022 at about 2100hrs after concluding plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis at the early hours of Tuesday 14/06/2022.

“The suspects have all confessed their various involvements in the criminal operations which includes arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposes date of perpetrating the dastardly act.

“While comprehensive investigations are in progress to crackdown the criminal network and other accomplices, the Oyo State Police Command enjoins the good people of the State to continue partnering with the police in terms of providing timely and credible information valuable in curbing criminality and maintaining the relative tranquility enjoyed in the State.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.

“The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.”