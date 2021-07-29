Oyo State Spent N400m On Alum For Water Treatment

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that his administration has purchased N400m worth of aluminium sulphate for treatment of water in the past two years.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement quoted the governor to have said this in Ibadan on Thursday while speaking at the stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the 2022 budget.

The statement read, “In addition, almost N400million was spent on the purchase of 1,194 metric tonnes of aluminium sulphate to boost the production of potable water in the state.

“Let me also mention that we have awarded the contract for the construction of two-bay permanent Fire Stations at Atiba and Ibarapa Central Local Government areas,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of security challenges in the state, the governor maintained that the administration has put a lot of measures in place to combat the challenges, including the setting up of the Amotekun Corps and massive investments in the security sector.

The governor used the opportunity of the gathering to call for a minute of silence for seven Amotekun Corps who lost their lives in the line of duty, stating that the government has approved N2.5m for each of the families of the seven members.

The governor said the state would also undertake to give scholarships to some of their children where possible.

He urged residents of the state to always report their suspicion on security-related issues using the 615 code.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Affairs, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, lauded Makinde for bringing inclusiveness, sustainability and equality to the budgeting process.

He added that the state would give equal opportunities to all zones, noting that though resources are scarce and the state needs to draw a scale of preference on projects, the governor has proven to be a good manager of resources.