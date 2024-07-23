OYO: Two Exhume Dead Woman’s Corpse, Cut Off Breasts

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two men, Adekunle Fatai (40) and Sabitu Kolapo (33) have been remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly exhuming a woman’s corpse and cutting off her breast. They were also found in possession of a gun without lawful authority.

Advertisement

The Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday, heard that the defendants committed the heinous crimes on July 13, at about 11:35 pm, at Gbedun village, Ibadan. The victims’ identity was revealed as late Mrs. Oyindamola Olosunde.

Magistrate Mrs. M. Olagbenro declined to take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction and directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The defendants face charges of conspiracy, interfering with a corpse, and unlawful possession of firearms, contravening sections 6(b) and 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004, and sections 517 and 242(1) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The case has been adjourned until October 29 for mention.