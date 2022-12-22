P-Square At Peter Obi’s Port Harcourt Rally To Thrill Supporters

The legendary Nigerian music duo, P Square, on Thursday joined the campaign train of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The afrobeat stars were received into Obi’s campaign rally venue by the presidential candidate at the Liberation Stadium, Elekaiah, Port Harcourt.
Peter Okoye had earlier shared pictures of the duo on their way to the campaign ground.
Obi also posted photos of the singers on his verified Twitter handle ahead of the campaign kick-off.
P-Square joined the increasing number of celebrities supporting the candidacy of the Labour Party flagbearer. The growing list include Nollywood actors; Hilda Dokubo, Zubby Michael, Nkechi Blessing, Uche Jombo, Patience Ozokwor, John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor, Imeh Bishop, Ngozi Orji, Kate Henshaw, Charles Inojie and Chidi Mokeme.
Others are comedian Okey Bakassi, Tekno, Phyno, Klint da Drunk, Flavour, Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa